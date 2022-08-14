Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.36 billion-$8.36 billion.

Shiseido Stock Performance

Shares of SSDOY stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $40.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87. Shiseido has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Shiseido had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

