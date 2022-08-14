Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.36 billion-$8.36 billion.

Shiseido Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 29,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,427. Shiseido has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $76.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). Shiseido had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

