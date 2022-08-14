SHIELD (XSH) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.00

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $88,226.28 and $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SHIELD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

