SHIELD Market Capitalization Achieves $87,430.11 (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $87,430.11 and $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,348.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,940.25 or 0.07968755 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00170957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00020917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00260397 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00679687 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.81 or 0.00574228 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005502 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars.

