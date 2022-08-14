Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.63

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and traded as high as $15.83. Shell Midstream Partners shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 1,321,058 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shell Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.14.

Shell Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.81 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 98.64% and a net margin of 97.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

Institutional Trading of Shell Midstream Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 17.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

