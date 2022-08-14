Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,400 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Shapeways to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shapeways by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,697,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 1,330,412 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shapeways by 1,133.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 629,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 578,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shapeways by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 41,930 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shapeways in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shapeways in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHPW traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,174. Shapeways has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $12.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. Shapeways had a negative net margin of 26.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shapeways will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

