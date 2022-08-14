Serum Tops 1-Day Volume of $38.53 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Serum has a market cap of $286.74 million and approximately $38.53 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Serum has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00004433 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,570.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004098 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00128033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00063442 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (SRM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

