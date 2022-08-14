Sentivate Market Capitalization Tops $3.15 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $42,329.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,280.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004147 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00127125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036163 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00064623 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

SNTVT is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

