Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.10-$8.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.22.

Sempra Trading Up 1.5 %

SRE stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.37. The stock had a trading volume of 791,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,867. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sempra by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

