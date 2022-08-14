Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Position Lifted by Tiff Advisory Services Inc.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 184.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,885 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,152 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up 4.8% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $13,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of SEA by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,865 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of SEA by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 5,069 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $7,379,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in shares of SEA by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 180,746 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $88.71 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $156.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.94.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

