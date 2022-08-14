Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €64.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.30 ($65.61) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G24 has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($68.37) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($73.47) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($72.45) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($72.45) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €57.40 ($58.57) on Wednesday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a fifty-two week high of €73.08 ($74.57). The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 55.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is €54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.