Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.24 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15.

