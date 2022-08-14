Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 275.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,621 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 354,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after buying an additional 191,137 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 20,983 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,111,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $23.49 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06.

