Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 157.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.38. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $83.73.

