Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,462 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.69. 508,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,002. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $33.54.

