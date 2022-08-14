Scancell (LON:SCLP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.55

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.55 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 12.38 ($0.15). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.15), with a volume of 108,074 shares traded.

Scancell Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 24.05, a quick ratio of 24.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.51. The company has a market capitalization of £103.94 million and a P/E ratio of -12.75.

About Scancell

(Get Rating)

Scancell Holdings plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines and antibody medicines to treat unmet needs in cancer and infectious diseases. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1 that is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scancell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scancell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.