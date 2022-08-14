SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by JLP Asset Management LLC

JLP Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. SBA Communications makes up approximately 11.8% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SBA Communications worth $18,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.88.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $350.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 108.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.60. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $286.41 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total transaction of $5,768,656.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,633,028.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,939 shares of company stock worth $26,593,030. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

