Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.10

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.65 ($0.04), with a volume of 4,774,908 shares traded.

Savannah Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £61.65 million and a PE ratio of -18.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dale Ferguson acquired 900,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($21,749.64). Also, insider James Gerald Leahy acquired 215,889 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £4,317.78 ($5,217.23). Insiders bought a total of 1,370,889 shares of company stock worth $2,996,778 in the last three months.

About Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

