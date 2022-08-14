Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.10

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2022

Savannah Resources (LON:SAVGet Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.65 ($0.04), with a volume of 4,774,908 shares traded.

Savannah Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £61.65 million and a PE ratio of -18.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dale Ferguson acquired 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($21,749.64). In other news, insider Dale Ferguson acquired 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($21,749.64). Also, insider James Gerald Leahy acquired 215,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £4,317.78 ($5,217.23). Insiders bought a total of 1,370,889 shares of company stock worth $2,996,778 in the last three months.

About Savannah Resources

(Get Rating)

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.