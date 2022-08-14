Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Consumer Edge cut Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.00.

Sanderson Farms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $204.00 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $175.82 and a fifty-two week high of $221.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.64.

Institutional Trading of Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $7.58. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 46.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 159.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 60.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 352.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

