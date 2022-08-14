Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Short Interest Update

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 68,100 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Sanara MedTech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP grew its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Finally, North Run Capital LP boosted its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanara MedTech Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SMTI traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,370. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44. Sanara MedTech has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanara MedTech ( NASDAQ:SMTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanara MedTech will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Sanara MedTech from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

