Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $410,000.

Get Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of SANB stock remained flat at $10.12 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,267. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.