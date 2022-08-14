Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 4,166 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 241.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 66,182 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

MLPA stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $43.90.

