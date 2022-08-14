Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCLFU opened at $9.87 on Friday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

