Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RCLFU opened at $9.87 on Friday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.
