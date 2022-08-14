Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,002 Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,002 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,050 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,378 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.17.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

SIMO opened at $82.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.54. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $98.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

