Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $239,000 in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 290.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $195.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.92. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBHT. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.