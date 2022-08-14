Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $148,000 in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Provident Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the first quarter worth $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Acquisition by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 47,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Provident Acquisition in the first quarter worth $87,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Provident Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Provident Acquisition by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 464,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Provident Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ PAQC opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $247.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.03.

Provident Acquisition Profile

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

