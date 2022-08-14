Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,364,000 after buying an additional 924,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after buying an additional 1,687,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after buying an additional 951,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,895,000 after purchasing an additional 261,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $1,025,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $134.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.78. The company has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

