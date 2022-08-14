Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $210,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
BlackRock Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $751.83 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $638.28 and a 200-day moving average of $684.64.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
