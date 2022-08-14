Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $210,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Up 3.2 %

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $751.83 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $638.28 and a 200-day moving average of $684.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.