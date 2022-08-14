Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,297 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ED. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $99.11 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.60.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

