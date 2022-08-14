Sage Investment Advisers LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after buying an additional 501,064 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,264,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,551,000 after acquiring an additional 701,308 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 31,821,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,235,384. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

