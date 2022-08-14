Sage Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 2.3% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,921. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management Trading Up 1.2 %

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,333. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $172.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.15 and its 200 day moving average is $154.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

