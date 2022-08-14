Sage Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,596,000 after purchasing an additional 873,149 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,166,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,135,000 after buying an additional 280,877 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $72.12. The stock had a trading volume of 231,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,227. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average of $70.38. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

