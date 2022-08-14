Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGAU) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGAU – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sagaliam Acquisition were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,051,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $9,925,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $6,516,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,556,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,654,000.

Sagaliam Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SAGAU opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.74.

Sagaliam Acquisition Profile

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

