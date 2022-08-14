Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Safestore Stock Performance

Shares of SFSHF opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. Safestore has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

