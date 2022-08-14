Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Safestore Stock Performance
Shares of SFSHF opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. Safestore has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $19.10.
About Safestore
