SafeCoin Hits One Day Volume of $248.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $248.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,587.66 or 1.00023899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00048755 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00232688 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00145601 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00268541 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00052163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.