Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,659 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 25,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Stock Performance

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

