Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 460,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,007,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,025,000 after buying an additional 1,009,514 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ryanair by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 27,124 shares during the last quarter.

Ryanair Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $75.19. 244,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.10.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

