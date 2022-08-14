Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 52.62% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 214.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.87. Ryan Specialty has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $46.33.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $997,375.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $997,375.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $13,014,519.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 24,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.13.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

