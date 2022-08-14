Rupiah Token (IDRT) Hits One Day Volume of $120,406.00

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $14.65 million and approximately $120,406.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24,517.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004134 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00127784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00036576 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00063944 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,347,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.