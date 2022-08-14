Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Short Interest Update

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the July 15th total of 73,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,847. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWAY. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,441,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,487,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Runway Growth Finance Trading Up 1.2 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on RWAY shares. Hovde Group cut their target price on Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Runway Growth Finance stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,250. The stock has a market cap of $560.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.29%.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage, growth stage venture companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, electronic equipment & instruments. systems software, healthcare equipment hardware, storage & peripherals and specialized consumer service, internet retail, healthcare technology, human resource employment services, education, biotechnology, application software healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products industries.

Further Reading

