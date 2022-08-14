Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Rubellite Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of RUBLF stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.71. Rubellite Energy has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.11.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

