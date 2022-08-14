Royal Bank of Canada Cuts CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to $37.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.56.
CAE Stock Performance
Shares of CAE stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CAE has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CAE by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,064,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $581,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,592 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CAE in the first quarter valued at $58,679,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the second quarter valued at $44,040,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in CAE by 27.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,196,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,544 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in CAE by 15.9% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,907,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,622 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
