Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $43.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.23.

Huntsman Stock Performance

HUN stock opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428,092 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 773.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,003 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 409.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,907 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Huntsman by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after buying an additional 1,873,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Huntsman by 159,083,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,590,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after buying an additional 1,590,832 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

