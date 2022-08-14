Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $184.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $179.00 to $184.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.64.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $158.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $82.15 and a 52 week high of $158.70.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

