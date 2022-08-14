Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU) Short Interest Update

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ROCLU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 150,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,086. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 4th quarter worth about $9,389,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 4th quarter worth about $5,208,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 4th quarter worth about $5,075,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 4th quarter worth about $4,540,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 4th quarter worth about $3,542,000.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

