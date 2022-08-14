Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 16.45.

Several research firms have commented on RKLB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 21.2 %

RKLB stock opened at 7.10 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of 3.53 and a one year high of 21.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 39.93 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 18.60% and a negative net margin of 117.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at $2,225,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 2,716.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 283,747 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 273,673 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,524 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 69,027 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

