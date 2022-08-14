Rock Point Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Rock Point Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,955 shares during the period. Photronics comprises about 1.8% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Photronics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 69.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter worth about $174,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Price Performance

PLAB traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $25.78. 1,066,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Photronics had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,671.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $129,060. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAB. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.