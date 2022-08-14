Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 139 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 3.0% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $12.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $558.23. 1,840,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,638. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $515.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $561.36. The company has a market cap of $225.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.66 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

