Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $4.18 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,731 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of VMware by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VMware by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VMware by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,766,440 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $436,455,000 after acquiring an additional 796,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Up 1.5 %

VMW traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.96. 1,165,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,096. The firm has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.92 and its 200 day moving average is $116.26.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

