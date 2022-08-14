Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,479. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.56. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

